Several area natives from the MIAC earned Academic All-Conference distinction from their winter and spring seasons.
In order to qualify for Academic All-MIAC status, student-athletes must be sophomores, juniors, or seniors by academic standards with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Athletically, winter team sport student-athletes must have competed in 50% of their team’s regular-season varsity contests. In addition, hockey goalies must have played in one-third of their team’s total minutes played for the regular season. Swimming and diving competitors must have placed in the top 16 of an individual event or relay at the 2020 MIAC Championships to be eligible. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 spring season, the athletic requirement for spring sport student-athletes was waived this year.
Included are:
From Andover: Gavyn Walsh, Gustavus baseball, junior; Conner Knoepfle, Augsburg men’s basketball, sophomore; Logan Rezac, Gustavus men’s basketball, junior; Ben Johnson, St. Olaf men’s golf, junior; Jadyn Nelson, Bethel women’s golf, sophomore; Anna Rystrom, St. Mary’s softball, sophomore; Lucas Manke, St. Thomas men’s swimming and diving, senior; Jason Reilly, Bethel men’s tennis, sophomore; John Zieske, Bethel men’s track and field, sophomore; Drew Probst, St. Thomas men’s track and field, sophomore; Lauren Conradi, Bethel women’s track and field, sophomore; Taylor Finnes, Bethel women’s track and field, junior; and Katie Breuckman, St. Thomas women’s track and field, senior.
From Anoka: Amelia Vosen, Gustavus women’s hockey, senior; Logan Shafer, St. Thomas men’s swimming and diving, sophomore; Grace Hartman, Augsburg women’s track and field, sophomore; and Bryana Leverentz, St. Catherine women’s track and field, sophomore.
From Blaine: Max Ullan, Gustavus men’s golf, junior; Stephanie Anderson, Gustavus women’s hockey, sophomore; Alyssa Wicks, St. Catherine softball, junior; Nicholas Grivna, Hamline men’s swimming and diving, junior; and Sara Moen, Gustavus women’s track and field, junior.
From Coon Rapids: Jake Dujmovic, Hamline baseball, senior; and Ayrton Aust, Augsburg baseball, sophomore.
From East Bethel: James Green, St. Mary’s baseball, junior; and Maddie Weinman, St. Catherine women’s golf, senior.
From Fridley: Amara Packey, Gustavus softball, sophomore; and Blake Kuether, Hamline men’s tennis, senior.
From Ham Lake: Carter Woetzel, Bethel men’s track and field, junior.
From Ramsey: Benjamin Hauge, Gustavus men’s golf, senior; and Sam Tollette, St. Thomas men’s golf, sophomore.
From St. Francis: Robbie Whitney, Bethel men’s basketball, senior.
