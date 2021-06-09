The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who died in a multi-vehicle crash in Ham Lake as 44-year-old Pablo Ermitano Argueta Gomez, 44, of St. Paul.
On Friday, June 4, at 3:08 p.m. law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 65 Northeast and Crosstown Boulevard Northeast in Ham Lake, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gomez was declared dead on scene. A woman and a girl were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigations show two vehicles were headed southbound on Highway 65 when there was a collision.
The crash is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, the sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.