The St. Francis School District’s property tax levy payable in 2021 is up about $413,000, or 3.42%, over 2020 after the School Board unanimously approved the levy last month.
The total levy is set at about $12.5 million. Of that amount, $5.84 million is the general fund levy, about $387,000 is the community services fund levy, and $6.27 million is the debt service levy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.