The St. Francis School Board voted 6-1 Monday, Nov. 9, to continue with hybrid learning for middle- and high-schoolers despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. Board member Mike Starr dissented.
Most school districts in the county have shifted to distance learning for secondary students.
The board will review the situation again Nov. 23.
According to data presented Nov. 9, the district had 12 current cases of COVID-19 among staff and 28 current cases among students. Sixty-nine staff and 397 students were under quarantine.
Based on zip codes in the district, the local rate of new cases per 10,000 residents over two weeks was 80.2, according to board documents. Community members can now access data about COVID-19 in the St. Francis School District through a dashboard available at tinyurl.com/SFcovid-dash.
