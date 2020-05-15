St. Francis High School has announced it will have a virtual graduation June 5.
Before the state banned large-scale graduations, the district had been considering hosting an in-person ceremony on the high school stadium field in July. Guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education May 8 specifically said graduations indoors or on stadium fields would not be allowed.
St. Francis High School will air a pre-recorded ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, the date originally planned for 2020’s commencement exercises. The recording will announce each student’s name while showing the student’s photo. It will also include staff and student speeches recorded ahead of time.
“We know this is frustrating for our seniors and their families,” Principal Doug Austin said in an online statement. “We sincerely wish that we could provide a ceremony that is similar to previous graduations. Unfortunately, we also had to cancel the Senior Salute that was planned for June 5.”
The St. Francis Learning Center will host a drive-thru ceremony Tuesday, June 2. The district says the learning center’s smaller class size makes this feasible. Students will remain in their vehicles as they drive from east to west in front of the building, stopping just before the exit to take a picture in front of a display. Staff will be stationed along the sidewalk to celebrate with students and their families.
Details on the high school’s virtual graduation can be found at: sfhs.isd15.org/our-school/senior-saints.
Details on the learning center’s drive-thru ceremony are at sflc.isd15.org/our-school.
