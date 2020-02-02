St. Francis Elementary School staff welcomed fourth- and fifth-grade students to the building Jan. 21. The fourth- and fifth-graders had been housed in the north wing at St. Francis Middle School since the 2011-12 school year.
The recently completed 10-classroom addition at the school was needed in order to house all kindergarten through fifth-grade students under the same roof.
The community passed a bond referendum in November 2017, which allowed for the addition and other building renovations. A ground-breaking ceremony was held a year later. Building construction is now complete at St. Francis Elementary School.
A ribbon-cutting/open house event at St. Francis Elementary School is being planned.
