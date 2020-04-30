The St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting submissions for its Coloring the Community Chalk Contest.
In an effort to bring the community together and promote a little fun during the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a social distancing chalk contest for anyone interested in the St. Francis area.
Entries can be submitted through May 11. Winners will be chosen May 14. The chamber board members will then choose the top three chalk designs to be awarded with gift cards from local chamber member businesses.
The rules are simple – grab some chalk and create whatever masterpiece comes to mind. Inspirational quotes and feel-good designs are encouraged. Then, snap a picture of the work, tag the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or email it to St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce at chamber@stfrancischamber.org. The St. Francis Chamber will post photos on the St. Francis Chamber Facebook page www.facebook.com/sfacoc/.
The following information should be included on each submission: name of artist, address where art is located (and if it is visible from the street) and if the art has a theme or a story.
The chamber will be purchasing up to $1,000 in gift cards from local businesses who are currently chamber members.
First place is $250, second place $175 and third place is $100. All participants will be entered into a drawing for additional prizes from local businesses.
Any questions should be directed to the St. Francis Chamber Facebook page via messenger or the St. Francis Chamber email at chamber@stfrancischamber.org.
