The St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce will host a single-day event this weekend in lieu of the usual city festival.
Although the chamber made the decision back in April to cancel Pioneer Days amid uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions, St. Francis Chamber Community Day will offer a chance for the community to gather and have fun.
Attractions include Ninja Anywhere, Joah’s Ark Pony Rides & Petting Zoo, a Kid Power Pedal Tractor Pull.
The event runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Community Park, 22825 St. Francis Blvd., St. Francis.
Learn more and find the waiver required for participating in Ninja Anywhere activities at facebook.com/sfacoc.
