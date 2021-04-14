Athletic honors
Gymnastics: six varsity letters, four-time captain, three conference awards, five section awards, two state awards; tennis: two varsity letters, captain; track and field: two varsity letters, section award
Top sports achievements
Placing first all-around in a dual meet against Cambridge for gymnastics with a 36.275; participating in the state competition two years in a row; and getting nominated for the Triple-A Award
Favorite memory
“I started gymnastics in first grade. I never had club training or competitive experience until joining the high school team in seventh grade. An early memory of gymnastics was showing off my new skills at recess in elementary school. I became a three-sport athlete to improve my strength for gymnastics and grew to love those sports and the friendships I made through them.”
School/community activities
SFHS Media and Crier Staff, Trail/Highway clean-ups, Volunteer at Blood Drive and Volunteer Bell Ringing
Scholastic achievements
National Honors Society, Academic All-State, Nominated for Triple-A Award and All-Section Academic Team (five years)
Post high school plans
Plan to go to the UMN Twin Cities and major in Biomedical Sciences and later become a Physicians Assistant; hope to join the rec gymnastics program at the ‘U’ as well.
