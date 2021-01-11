A police vehicle at the Centennial Lakes Police Department in Circle Pines was damaged by gunfire Sunday, Jan. 10.
At 7:12 p.m. Centennial Lakes police responded to damage consistent with gunshots to a squad car and a building at 54 North Drive in Circle Pines, where the department is located, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported, and a suspect was later arrested by a Lino Lakes police officer. There is no risk to the public, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.