The Spring Lake Park City Council voted April 6 to cancel this year’s Tower Days celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Given the circumstances, we felt that the best way to protect the community is to cancel the 2020 Tower Days festival,” said Kay Okey, the city’s parks and recreation director.
The festival had been scheduled June 4-7.
Okey said the Tower Days Committee recommended the action based on state projections about the height of the pandemic in Minnesota and because the committee also has not received funding from its primary sponsor, the Spring Lake Park Lions Club, whose charitable gambling revenues have been cut because of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order closing all bars and limiting restaurants to takeout. In addition, the committee was informed the Spring Lake Park Police Reserves, which typically covers the parade route, has been disbanded until further notice.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had this happen before,” Interim Mayor Bob Nelson said. “This is just sad.”
Founded in 1972, Spring Lake Park’s Tower Days takes its name from the city’s U.S. Bicentennial celebration in 1976, when the town’s water tower was painted with stars and stripes in red, white and blue.
Activities during the annual celebration, which typically occurs in early June, include a parade, musical events, garage sales, softball games, bingo tournaments, carnival games, crafts, a hayride, card tournaments, a meat raffle and more.
Nelson noted may other cities are canceling their town celebrations. He then asked Okey if Spring Lake Park could possibly host a parade in October.
Okey agreed to look into it.
“Given today’s climate it will be hard to predict if we could do something like that, but we can certainly keep it on the table as a possibility,” she said.
The City Council voted unanimously to cancel Tower Days. Due to internet connection issues, Council Member Ken Wendling was not present at the City Council meeting, which was held via the online platform Zoom.
The next Tower Days is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, 2021.
