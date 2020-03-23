The Spring Lake Park City Council voted unanimously March 16 to change the city’s tobacco ordinance to comply with federal law.
On Dec. 20 President Donald Trump signed legislation raising the federal minimum age of the sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. Tobacco products include cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes.
“The ordinance amendment is to bring our city into compliance with the federal change of the legal purchasing age from 18 to 21,” City Administrator Dan Buchholtz said.
The new ordinance was distributed to tobacco licensees on Feb. 6 for a mandatory 30-day review period.
Buchholtz said the city has received no comments on the proposed changes from any of the licensees and none spoke at the March 16 meeting.
The City Council then unanimously approved the ordinance change without discussion.
