All Spring Lake Park School District students recently switched to full-time distance learning, also known as Extended Flexible Learning, after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.
Earlier this semester, students had the option of being in full-time distance learning or a hybrid learning model where students would attend school a couple days a week with smaller classroom sizes and the rest of the week would be in distance learning.
Below, teachers, students and families share their experiences with the full-time distance learning model from earlier this fall.
Getting to know you
Westwood Intermediate and Middle School math teacher Randy Backman said he was nervous about starting school without meeting students in person, so he got creative. He and his students created virtual lockers.
“Students filled their ‘lockers’ with things that represent them — sports, food, media,” Backman said. “They did a recording explaining their locker and submitted it. I got to know them and make connections. Then we made a ‘virtual locker bay’ so everyone could get to know each other.”
Centerview Elementary first-grade teacher Melissa Gustafson said she was nervous about relationships too.
“But I didn’t need to be,” Gustafson said. “I know so much about these kids. I’m meeting pets, siblings — I mean I really know these kids. And, because we have a lot of live lessons, all day long, we have opportunities to talk.”
But first-graders are different than high school students.
Spring Lake Park High School teacher Des Anderson teaches quadratic algebra to ninth-graders and works hard to find ways to connect with each student. Earlier this fall, high school teachers worked with up to 150 different students across their classes. Connecting with each student can be challenging.
“In some ways the relationships are really great this year — and beyond what I’d have normally because we are spending more time one-to-one, but that’s not all students,” Anderson said. “For kids who haven’t volunteered the time yet, I just keep reaching out — emails, phone calls.”
Live interactions
For Anderson and her ninth-graders, live virtual interactions each day are an important way to make connections. They’re also the biggest difference between the experiences last spring and earlier this semester.
Westwood Intermediate and Middle School sixth-grader Donna Rehder is in one of Randy Backman’s math classes this semester. Donna’s mother Andrea Rehder has noted the increased emphasis on live interaction.
“I appreciate as a parent that Donna has been meeting with teachers every day,” Andrea Rehder said. “I’ve been impressed with how often she is online with them and how available they are.”
Melissa Gustafson is also is logging a lot of live time with her first-graders.
“We are putting forth a full day of curriculum with live morning meeting, core reading and math — all live,” Gustafson said. “Brain breaks are built in and afternoons are small groups. It’s a full day program focused on aggressive growth forward.”
Engagement, learning, feedback
Learning and teaching with distance learning requires a different set of skills and a whole lot of creativity. Teachers have been experimenting to inspire more engagement and deeper learning.
Anderson’s high school classes have played the game “Code Names” using algebra concepts. In the game, two teams compete by each having a “spy master” give one-word clues that can describe multiple words or concepts on the game board. In Anderson’s class, students split up into teams and describe core concepts of algebra to deepen their learning through a dose of friendly competition.
Backman is experimenting with emerging technologies in his middle school classes. He’s used the EdPuzzle program for a lesson on absolute value that uses a game show format with pauses to ask a question before proceeding. “It’s more interactive. … It engages students more,” Backman said.”
Backman is also using breakout rooms to get students talking to each other and learning collaboratively.
Even Melissa Gustafson’s first-graders are meeting in breakout rooms to connect and learn together. She also thinks her first-graders truly believe she is just talking to each of them when she’s live online, so they show her what they know. “I am getting more writing right now in their notebooks than I did in the classroom,” Gustafson said.
What the year is teaching
No one really wants to be doing full-time distance learning, but many are finding silver linings in a challenging situation.
“This year is teaching me how much my kids know about technology and how independent they can be” parent Andrea Rehder said. “With the technology they’ve learned, they have been able to adapt and do more than what I was expecting.”
Still, Rehder wonders how teachers can assess what her kids are learning, and she worries about all the online time. “Sometimes my daughter gets overwhelmed with the amount of meets they have each day,” Rehder said.
The district acknowledges there is always room to keep improving and says it provides ongoing support for teachers to find the right balance for each learner.
After his experience this fall, Backman said he truly believes learning effectively in this model is possible.
“If we had to keep learning this way our students would be totally prepared for college as long as we all show up — teachers and students — and do our part,” he said.
While learning is possible online, nothing replaces being at school.
“This year is teaching me that we are all capable of learning online, but it also shows what school really gives you — friends, interaction, happiness and confidence,” ninth-grader Whitney Lawrence-Msuya said.
Those are some of the reasons many students and teachers look forward to returning to class in person, when the spread of COVID-19 is contained.
This story was adapted from a piece by Spring Lake Park Public Schools’ communications department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.