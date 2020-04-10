Spring Lake Park Schools has amped up the district’s meal service program since students were required to practice distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring Lake Park Schools Director of Community Education Colleen Pederson said the district has seen a huge spike in demand for free meals since the pandemic started. On April 6 alone the district delivered more than 800 lunches to 10 different locations.
The free meals are distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at locations throughout the community. On Mondays and Wednesdays, families receive two days’ worth of meals. On Fridays, families receive a standard day of meals plus additional snacks for the weekend. Meals are made by staff on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Monday, Wednesday and Friday meal locations and times include:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spring Lake Park High School, door 33, 1100, 81st Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.
• 9-10 a.m. Lorenz Bus Garage, 8600 Xylite St. NE, Minneapolis.
• 9-10 a.m. Sunnyside Park, 750 Clover Leaf Pkwy. NE, Blaine
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridley Terrace Community Center, 7400 Taylor St. NE, Fridley.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Former Broadway Pizza Springbrook, 8298 University Ave. NE, Fridley.
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Madsen Park, 735 73rd Ave. NE, Fridley.
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Emmanuel Christen Center Parking Lot, 7777 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.
• 9-10 a.m. Northpoint Elementary School, 2350 124th Court NE, Blaine.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridley American Legion, 7365 Central Ave. NE, Fridley.
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spring Lake Park School District Services Center, 1415 81st Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.
To learn more about Spring Lake Park Schools’ meal services during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit tinyurl.com/tjnxj7t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.