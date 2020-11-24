With all K-12 Spring Lake Park Schools students now in distance learning, the district will continue to support students’ nutritional needs at no cost.
As of Nov. 19, meal distribution will now occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, families will receive two days’ worth of meals. On Thursdays, families will receive three days’ worth of meals.
Meals can be picked up 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spring Lake Park High School, 1100 81st Ave. NE, at Door #32. The district has also added community distribution sites.
For more information, contact the district’s Nutrition Services Department at 763-600-5041.
