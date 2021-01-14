Spring Lake Park School District elementary students in grades pre-K through six will return to full-time, in-person learning Thursday, Jan. 21.
Columbia Heights Public Schools has decided to do a rolling start with early childhood family education pre-K and grades pre-K and kindergarten starting Feb. 1; first and second grades will start Monday, March 1, and third through fifth grades and LEAP students will return March 15.
Fridley Public Schools is also doing a rolling start with students in grades pre-K and first grade starting Feb. 1, and grades two through four returning Feb. 16.
Last month, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order allowing elementary school students to switch to in-person or hybrid learning, depending on which model their school district decides, starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The Spring Lake Park School District decided to return to full-time, in-person learning for students in grades pre-K through six starting Jan. 21. The two days prior, Jan. 19-20, will be used as learning model transition days for teachers and staff as required by the state.
For the Spring Lake Park School District, students in grades pre-K through six who previously attended school in the hybrid learning model (also known as modified campus schedule model in the district) will return to school five days a week beginning Jan. 21. Students who had attended school in the distance learning model (also known as the extended flexible learning model in the district) will have the choice to continue with distance learning.
“We recognize families may want to change their child’s current learning model choice, and we will do everything we can to honor requests at the time of transition,” Spring Lake Park Schools Superintendent Jeff Ronneberg said.
Spring Lake Park Schools, and other districts, were issued updated state guidance for pre-K through 6 on COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
A few of the strategies Spring Lake Park elementary schools will use include requiring face masks for all students and staff at all times on buses and indoors except while eating, requiring students to maintain a 3-foot distance from each other and teachers a 6-foot distance, requiring face shields and plexiglass barriers for students and staff in addition to face masks, and making on-site COVID-19 saliva testing available every two weeks for teachers and staff who work directly with students.
It has yet to be determined when students in grades seven through 12 will be able to return to hybrid or full-time, in-person learning. The state continues to direct schools to use county-level infection rates as the foundation for decision-making for older students.
Spring Lake Park School District’s regional support team, which includes representatives from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education, has directed that Anoka County numbers must dip below the threshold of 30 cases per 10,000 residents to return grades seven through 12 to school.
“We have pushed for an early February transition to Modified Campus (hybrid) for grades seven through 12,” Ronneberg said. “We will be monitoring case rates and meeting again with the regional support team later this month in anticipation of transitioning as early in February as possible.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Health report from Jan. 7, Anoka County’s 14-day case rate was at 47.23 new cases per 10,000 residents.
“We very much anticipate welcoming our youngest learners safely back to our classrooms and hallways,” Ronneberg said. “We begin this new year with hope that the day is not long off when we welcome all students back to learning safely at school.”
For the latest information on Spring Lake Park Schools’ learning models for the 2020-2021 school year, health and safety measures, meals and more, visit SpringLakeParkSchools.org/Plan2020.
