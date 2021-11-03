Spring Lake Park School District voters reelected Marilynn Forsberg, of Spring Lake Park, and Michael Kreun, of Blaine to the School Board. They will be joined on the board by Blaine residents Melody Skelly and Sam Villella.
According to unofficial results, Skelly led the race, with 1,184 votes, or 23.84%, followed by Kreun at 1,125 votes, or 22.65%. Next was Villella, with 847 votes, or 17.06%, and then Forsberg, with 791 votes, or 15.93%.
Despite ending her campaign early in the race, Allie Schmidt, of Blaine, received 734 votes, or 14.78%. She appeared on the ballot because she missed the deadline to withdraw.
Chris Bowman, of Blaine, ran as a write-in candidate. The total number of write-in votes for any candidate was 285, or 5.74%.
