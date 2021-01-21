The Spring Lake Park Panther Foundation is taking its annual fundraising event online to help fight childhood hunger in the area.
The Panthers for a Purpose virtual fundraising event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, with Panther Challenges leading up to the event.
Since March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the demand for weekend food packs, which provide food for Spring Lake Park School District students over weekends and breaks, has increased 256%, according to the foundation.
The Panther Foundation started the Weekend Food Pack program in 2013 to help keep children fed and make sure hunger does not impede their learning. Since then, it has distributed more than 26,000 Weekend Food Packs — half of that since March of 2020 — to students across the district.
“Our goal is to raise the funds necessary to meet the need now and in the future,” Marla Sciara, chairperson of the Panther Foundation, said in a statement. “This Panthers for a Purpose effort that culminates in the virtual giving event is a special opportunity for our community to come together to keep children in our community fed, ready to learn and simply free to be kids.”
A Weekend Food Pack costs $2. Students receive at least two breakfast items, two “heat and eat” meals, fruit and snacks. Weekend Packs are supplied through the school district’s emergency food shelf, the Panther Pantry.
“After many months of the pandemic, the pantry’s resources are diminished and in need of our entire community’s support,” Colleen Pederson, executive director of the Panther Foundation, said in a statement. “We’re asking for families, friends and neighbors to join us in fighting childhood hunger in our community to keep our kids learning.”
Tickets to the virtual fundraising are free, and 100% of the event’s proceeds will go to support the Panther Pantry and Weekend Food Pack program.
“This year requires something different,” Sciara said. “While we may miss the magic of our annual gala evening, we’re excited that this year’s event engages the whole family without any barriers to participating. The needs are greater than ever, and we are uniting as a Panther Community to celebrate and support these critical programs.”
Support the effort
Panthers for a Purpose is six weeks of purposeful fun leading up to the virtual giving event on Feb. 27. There are several ways to get involved starting today:
• Participate in three challenges between now and Saturday Feb. 27:
Challenge #1 is underway now through the month of January and asks community members to collect “Pennies for Packs,” monetary donations for Weekend Food Packs or food to contribute to the Community Food Drive. On Jan. 26-27, food and donations will be collected at each school and at the Spring Lake Park District Services Center located at 1415 81st Ave NE, Spring Lake Park.
Challenge #2 is to show Panther pride by wearing Spring Lake Park School gear Feb. 1-14.
Challenge #3 is to send dance party videos to the Panther Foundation at pantherfoundation@district16.org.
• Purchase a swag bag today and preregister for the virtual giving event. Many items and experiences will be auctioned during the lead-up and during the virtual giving event.
• Become a sponsor of Panthers for a Purpose: The foundation can’t operate without the support and involvement of community sponsors.
• Donate auction items. The Panther Foundation auction is always full of items to appeal to every taste and interest. This year’s auction will culminate at the virtual giving event, and there will be opportunities to bid and win beginning in the days leading up to the event. Donations are welcome.
Find out more information on the Panthers for a Purpose event page, at tinyurl.com/y4xkwnab. Email pantherfoundation@district16.org with questions.
