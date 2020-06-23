A Spring Lake Park man died after being shot in the head during a fight in Minneapolis Sunday, June 14.
The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified him as 22-year-old Marcus Lashaun Banks Jr.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were notified of shots fired by a ShotSpotter activation around 2 a.m. near the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis
Officers later learned a fight broke out at the Broadway Pub & Grille at 200 West Broadway Ave. The fight continued outside on the street where multiple people pulled out guns firing at each other.
Several people were injured and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
According to the Hennepin County medical examiner, Banks was among the injured and died at 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Hennepin County Medical Center from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound to the head.
Banks’ death is being ruled a homicide. The Minneapolis Police Department continues to investigate the incident. No arrests had been made as of June 22.
