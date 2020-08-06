Spring Lake Park residents can blame COVID-19 for making them wait even longer for Hy-Vee to open in the city. The store is now slated to open in spring 2021, according to Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president for communications.
Originally the grocery store was set to open in late 2019. That was pushed back to spring 2020, then to later in 2020.
The store, at 8155 Central Ave. NE, will be 76,000 square feet, including an 8,700-square-foot cafe. Hy-Vee’s nearby Fast & Fresh Express convenience store opened in December 2019.
The majority of the Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee’s exterior construction is complete, but the interior is largely unfinished.
Spring Lake Park City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz told the City Council July 20 that Hy-Vee had submitted interior plans but withdrew them when COVID-19 struck the state in March. He said Hy-Vee is trying to incorporate COVID-19 business practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into its more recent plans.
“The latest news is we’re anticipating plans from them anytime now, and from what I understand is that once those are reviewed and approved by the building official it takes six months to construct and open,” Buchholtz said. “This is not city red tape. We’re not putting barriers onto Hy-Vee. This is entirely Hy-Vee trying to put together the perfect grocery store.”
