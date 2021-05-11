After multiple delays, the Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee is finally opening its doors Tuesday, May 25, according to a company spokesperson.
Construction on the Spring Lake Park store started in 2018. Originally the grocery store was planning to open in late 2019. That was pushed back to spring 2020, then to late 2020 and again to late spring 2021.
The store, at 8155 Central Ave. NE, will be 76,000 square feet, including an 8,700-square-foot cafe. Hy-Vee’s nearby Fast & Fresh Express convenience store opened in December 2019.
More details on the store and the grand opening are expected later. To get updates on the opening and job opportunities, visit Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/SLPHyVee.
