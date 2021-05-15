Spring Lake Park High School family and consumer sciences teacher Lori Henry was recently named the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences 2021 Teacher of the Year.
The national award recognizes her work to help students develop real-world skills on their path to career and life success.
Henry got the surprise of her 28-year teaching career Friday, April 30, when Principal Matthew Boucher stood in her classroom doorway with flowers, balloons and cupcakes to deliver the news of the honor.
“I was totally surprised,” Henry said. “I had no inkling. It completely caught me off guard, and it’s a huge honor to represent family and consumer sciences.”
Skillet skills and so much more
Henry has taught at Spring Lake Park High school since 1993. The main focus of the family and consumer sciences curriculum has been offering courses in culinary arts and early childhood.
“We learn about cooking and baking, and we also learn the skills of teamwork, communication, time management, critical thinking, acceptance of others and service,” Henry said. “These are the skills employers and communities need. I get to experience the growth of each student and their development into leaders in their homes, school and community.”
Through experiences in and out of the classroom, students learn and make connections between academics, service learning and career preparation. Guest speakers — such as restaurant chefs, Food Network participants and community leaders — connect student learning to the real world. Service learning projects, like collecting socks for veterans or food for families, help students identify and meet community needs.
“While accolades are great, what I appreciate most is that Lori develops true servant leaders who consistently strive to ensure the work they do contributes to others’ wellbeing or growth,” Boucher said.
Henry’s students come from diverse backgrounds, and she’s found creative ways for students to get know and appreciate each other. She asks them to “Give Me Three” — share three words that describe you, three things you like to do and three foods that are traditional to your culture. The activity aids collaboration and communication among partners and helps each gain new perspectives and create better products.
“My goal as a family and consumer sciences teacher is to have all my students, no matter what obstacles are in their way, to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams,” Henry said. “I’ve learned the importance of making connections, being a good listener, a mentor, a community leader and a coach.”
Beyond the classroom
Henry has not only excelled in the classroom but also in leading the local chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Her involvement at the local, state and national level has led to large participation and a long list of student awards and achievements.
In her letter nominating Henry for this national award, Lois Lewis, president of the Minnesota Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, wrote that Henry “has created a lasting impression of how a Family and Consumer Sciences curriculum taught by a caring and supportive teacher can empower lives and develop character and leadership.”
Henry will officially receive her award during the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences’ national conference in June.
