Face masks have quickly become a standard part of daily life. While masks reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, they present a few problems from discomfort to inconvenience.
Spring Lake Park High School students in the class “How To Make Almost Anything” decided to tackle some of these face mask issues for their first design project of the year.
Students were given the task of creating face mask prototypes that meet health and safety guidelines while also addressing comfort, aesthetic and everyday wear considerations.
“The ‘How to Make Almost Anything’ class is for any student in grades 9-12,” Karen Kutz, a Spring Lake Park High School STEM teacher said in a statement. “The class is hands-on and designed for students to identify a real-world challenge and develop practical solutions using innovation and technology. Because face masks are such a relevant, everyday part of our students’ lives now, we decided to have our first unit focus on identifying the challenging aspects of face masks and then finding solutions.”
A main focus throughout the course is introducing students to the initial foundations of engineering.
Ninth-grader Emmy Susanka identified her problem as having to take a mask off completely in order to take a drink of water.
“I chose to solve this problem because even in those few seconds when a person’s mask is off, they could be exposed to whatever is in the air,” Susanka said.
To create a face mask that addresses this common issue, Susanka designed a mask with a hole cut over the mouth area with another piece of fabric covering the hole that is attached with Velcro. In a video she explains how a person can easily and quickly open the flap, take a drink and then close the flap in a shorter and safer amount of time than having to take the mask off completely.
When asked how she could improve her design, Susanka said she would use a zipper in place of the Velcro, which theoretically would let in less air when closed than the Velcro piece of fabric.
For ninth-grader Isaiah Frei, a problem he wanted to address is how masks can make having conversations challenging. In his video he stresses the importance of staying safe while still being able to communicate effectively.
“Wearing a mask muffles your voice and makes conversation a lot more difficult and not as productive,” Frei said in a statement. “They also potentially make you yell too much and strain your voice. A couple ideas our group brainstormed for this problem was making a thinner mask so sound can easier pass through, a mask with a microphone and speaker and a clear mask to help read lips for easier communication.”
For his individual prototype, Frei designed a mask with a microphone, speaker and volume dial, which he 3-D printed and glued on the mask. After evaluating his design, he said he could improve his mask by making the different pieces attach and detach magnetically so one could add the pieces to different masks and to make the mask washable.
“Overall, I think students did a great job of understanding the design process, which is important in today’s world, especially in STEM-related fields,” Kutz said in a statement. “They brainstormed a variety of mask-related problems, found innovative solutions and then looked for improvements afterwards, which is exactly what we hope they are getting out of this class.”
