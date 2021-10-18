Spring Lake Park High School seniors Ellie Jeppson and Bella Sciara have been named this year’s student representatives on the Spring Lake Park School Board.
Each year the board welcomes two students from the high school’s student council to join board meetings and update members on student life and experiences.
This year, both student representatives come with long-time Spring Lake Park Schools experience. Their journey began nearly 12-years ago in kindergarten at Northpoint Elementary. Since then, both have discovered their passions and interests.
Jeppson has become a history buff and likes taking the Advanced Placement courses available to her in history. She is varsity captain of the girls tennis team, an officer of the National Honor Society, and a house leader of the Panther Mentor program. She is also this year’s president of the student council.
When she graduates next spring, Jeppson plans on applying to a couple of East Coast colleges with the hopes of going into political science and potentially continuing to law school.
Sciara has discovered a love for science, especially biology and chemistry. Her favorite class this fall is AP chemistry. Outside of school, she was on the cross-country team for two years, and has been a dancer since the age of 3. She also enjoys art, music and reading.
After high school, she’d like to attend college and earn a degree in biochemistry.
“I hope to someday become a medical researcher helping to find better treatment options for blood cancers,” Sciara, a three-time Leukemia survivor, said.
Both Sciara and Jeppson look forward to this year of service with the School Board and hope to gain behind-the-scenes perspectives to help them be more engaged and involved.
“I think that by going to various sports games and getting involved in various activities I’m especially motivated to make our school as amazing as possible,” Jeppson said.
Student representatives have been part of the Spring Lake Park School Board since the 1999-2000 school year.
“We value having student voices on the board,” School Board Chair Amy Hennen said. “Hearing about their experiences and gaining student perspective on what is important and engaging to our student body is incredibly helpful and inspiring. We look forward to working with Ellie and Bella this year to make it the best possible.”
