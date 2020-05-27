The Spring Lake Park High School Class of 2020 will have both a virtual and possibly a live graduation this year.
The virtual ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5. It will include visual and audio recognition of each individual graduate, student speakers and messages to the class. Students are encouraged to wear their cap and gown as they watch the ceremony. Photos and videos of graduates can be shared using a hashtag the district will provide on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) or by email at communications@district16.org.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube and will be available to be rewatched online. A link to the video will be posted at tinyurl.com/y766vn5z.
An in-person graduation may also be held Saturday, Aug. 1, in Panther Stadium at Spring Lake Park High School, depending on guidance from Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health.
