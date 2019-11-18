Officials are investigating a house fire that left two brothers dead Saturday, Nov. 16, in Spring Lake Park.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View and Fridley fire departments and the Spring Lake Park and Fridley police departments responded to a report of a house fire at 8:51 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 500 block of 82nd Ave. NE in Spring Lake Park. Neighbors reported the fire.
Upon arrival firefighters found the attached garage fully engulfed, and fire had spread to the home. The fire did not spread to any of the surrounding homes.
After the fire was extinguished, two victims were found dead inside the home.
The individuals were later identified as brothers Richard Dean Nelson, 56, and Rodney Dennis Nelson, 53, of Spring Lake Park.
Asked Nov. 19 whether the fire was suspicious, Lt. Andy Knotz of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said, “We have no answers at this point, and it’s still under investigation."
The incident was under investigation by the Spring Lake Park Police Department, SBM Fire Department, Minnesota State Fire Marshall, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
