Spring Lake Park High School has delayed its 2020 graduation to Saturday, Aug. 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors in the Class of 2020 are being recognized this spring with yard signs. On April 29, more than 30 high school staff members delivered yard signs to over 370 seniors. The printing of the yard signs were sponsored by the Spring Lake Park Schools Panther Foundation.
Prom has been rescheduled to Friday, June 26.
