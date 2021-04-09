Athletes from throughout the greater Minneapolis area have been announced as this year’s Athena Awards recipients. The Athena Award program recognizes senior female students who excel academically, athletically and in their communities.
Athena recipient
Spring Lake Park’s Madi Ngene
Athletic honors
Soccer: four letters, two conference awards; basketball: three letters, captain, two conference awards; lacrosse: three letters, conference award
Top sports achievements
1,000 career varsity points — basketball, conference awards for all three sports in large metro conference and varsity starter mid-year freshman year through senior year for basketball, varsity starter three years soccer and varsity three years (soon to be four) for lacrosse
Favorite memory
“Team sleepovers in eighth grade with all the older girls and having a good time talking and staying up super late.”
School/community activities
National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Breakfast Club
Scholastic achievements
National Honors Society and Academic Letter sophomore and junior year
Post high school plans
Go to an out of state college/university and study chemical engineering (hope to play basketball)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.