Athletes from throughout the greater Minneapolis area have been announced as this year’s Athena Awards recipients. The Athena Award program recognizes senior female students who excel academically, athletically and in their communities.

Athena recipient

Spring Lake Park’s Madi Ngene

Athletic honors

Soccer: four letters, two conference awards; basketball: three letters, captain, two conference awards; lacrosse: three letters, conference award

Top sports achievements

1,000 career varsity points — basketball, conference awards for all three sports in large metro conference and varsity starter mid-year freshman year through senior year for basketball, varsity starter three years soccer and varsity three years (soon to be four) for lacrosse

Favorite memory

“Team sleepovers in eighth grade with all the older girls and having a good time talking and staying up super late.”

School/community activities

National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Breakfast Club

Scholastic achievements

National Honors Society and Academic Letter sophomore and junior year

Post high school plans

Go to an out of state college/university and study chemical engineering (hope to play basketball)

