*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
The Spring Lake Park City Council agreed April 6 to waive a lease payment for the Sunset Grill because the restaurant is being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sunset Grill, located at 8466 Central Ave., closed March 16 due to an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz limiting all restaurants to takeout. The Americana restaurant is not currently serving takeout.
Restaurants can’t reopen for dine-in service until at least early May, but the date depends on whether or not Walz extends his executive order, City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz said.
The Sunset Grill property is being leased from the city by Ray McManus of RS Properties Corp. McManus entered into a five-year lease with the city in January 2018.
Buchholtz said McManus is seeking assistance from the city to help reduce expenditures for the long term.
“Due to the length of the shutdown of their business due the imposition of the executive orders, staff is recommending waiving their lease payment for the month of April,” Buchholtz said. “We also recommend the City Council allow staff to delay the payment of the May payment from a deadline of May 10 to May 20 without penalty.”
In the meantime, McManus is exploring federal loans to help the business.
“When I wrote this it was before we picked up a lot of knowledge on the stimulus and a lot of the forgivable loans if he was able to keep all of the employment and get funding from the SBA (Small Business Administration), so we’re kind of looking at modifying that recommendation,” Buchholtz said. “Initially it was to waive (the May) lease payment. Right now we’ll look at deferring it for the time being to see if they get some federal money for that through a forgivable loan. Then we’ll look to take that, obviously, but if he’s not able to get a forgivable loan, we’ll look at how best to waive that lease payment.”
“As long as they receive the federal money then it should come back to the city because it’s not ours to give,” said Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff. “This is everyone’s money, so we cannot just waive it. As long as they get it we should have it back to the city.”
Interim Mayor Bob Nelson responded saying, “Correct. We don’t want them to get paid once and then not have to pay the bills.”
Goodboe-Bisschoff said she’s fine with deferring the May lease payment until McManus hears on whether or not the business receives federal aid.
The City Council unanimously approved waiving the April lease payment and deferring May’s for the time being. Due to technical difficulties, Council Member Ken Wendling was not present at the City Council meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.