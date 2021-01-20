SPIRE Credit Union ran the “Give Freely” giving campaign this holiday season, offering a $20,000 match to SPIRE members who used the NetGiver app to support charities of their choice.
During the 21-day campaign, SPIRE members donated a total of $23,883, and SPIRE raised its match from $20,000 to $23,883.
SPIRE has partnered with NetGiver to help charities reduce the fees they pay on donations. NetGiver is a donation app that allows credit union members to give to charitable causes with zero fees to organizations or donors. Other payment platforms charge a percentage of the transaction, so charities do not receive the full amount of the donation.
“We want people to become aware of the NetGiver app,” Dan Stoltz, President and CEO of SPIRE Credit Union, said in a statement. “And use it when they do their giving so that deserving charities can receive 100% of the donations given to them.”
SPIRE is a Minnesota credit union with two locations in Anoka County: 10 Northtown Drive NE, Blaine, and 3380 Northdale Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids.
To learn more about NetGiver, visit netgiverapp.com.
