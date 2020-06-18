Low-income families have until June 30 to apply for additional benefits to help feed their kids.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer is a temporary food benefit for families with children who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch but are not attending school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Those kids who would normally be in school at this time getting breakfast and lunch provided for them are not able to do that with school closures,” Nikki Farago, assistant commissioner of children and family services for the Minnesota Department of Human Services, said.
The program supplements the budgets of those families with a one-time sum of $325 per child.
Funding for the additional benefits comes from the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed March 18.
“We wanted to take advantage of this program and make sure that as many children and families could get access to it as possible so that they would have healthy and nutritious food in the same way that they would if those children were in school,” Farago said.
A family may qualify if their child’s school closed due to the pandemic and they were receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Minnesota Family Investment Program benefits as of March 18. Families may also qualify if their child was receiving free or reduced-price school meals during the 2019-2020 school year or their child is enrolled in a school that offers free meals for all students.
Families currently on SNAP don’t have to do anything. The P-EBT benefits will be loaded onto their EBT card automatically.
EBT cards function like debit cards and can be used at any retailer that accepts EBT. The cards can now be used online at Walmart and Amazon, Farago said.
The normal restrictions on SNAP benefits apply to the P-EBT money as to what foods can or cannot be purchased. For example, premade hot items, such as a rotisserie chicken, can’t be bought using SNAP or P-EBT benefits, Farago said.
Families who don’t qualify for P-EBT can take advantage of a new app that helps them find nearby schools serving meals. Called Free Meals for Kids, the app generates a list of schools serving meals based on your location. Parents can scroll through to learn when meals are being served and what kind of food their kids may receive at each location.
To learn more about P-EBT or apply for benefits go to mn.gov/dhs/p-ebt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.