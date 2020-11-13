Natalie Horwath, a senior at Lighthouse School for Gifted and Insatiable Learners in the Spring Lake Park School District, has been named a National Merit semifinalist.
More than 1.5 million juniors entered the competition last spring by taking the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test, also known as the PSAT. Horwath was one of only 288 Minnesota students to qualify as a semifinalist.
“I’ve taken many standardized tests but I’m always a little nervous beforehand,” Horwath in a statement. “I’m always stressed after tests because I begin to overanalyze my answers, but when scores came out I felt much better. I still didn’t expect to be a semifinalist, so that was a welcome surprise.”
Horwath has been a Lighthouse School student since 2009 when she enrolled as a first-grader.
“In my elementary years I loved to write,” she said. “Essays and other assigned written assignments were difficult, but I could write for hours creating fantasy worlds and short stories. The environment of Lighthouse allowed me to submit these writings for credit and it encouraged me to continue writing.”
In addition to her academic focus, Horwath also participated in extracurriculars. She acted in “Antigone,” a student-led play, participated in the University of Minnesota’s Talented Youth Mathematics Program and has been a part of Destination Imagination teams that have advanced to World Competitions.
National Merit semifinalists can advance to finalist standing in the National Merit Scholarship competition by writing an essay, obtaining letters of recommendation and demonstrating high academic performance. Horwath is now in competition for more than 7,600 scholarships worth a total more than $30 million. She is already gaining post-secondary experience through coursework at the University of Minnesota.
“I’ve wanted to be a surgeon for as long as I can remember, and I’m still dedicated to that dream,” Horwath said in a statement. “My post-high school plans right now mostly consist of the steps I need to take to achieve that dream. For now, however, I’m focused on maintaining good grades and applying to colleges.”
National Merit Scholarship finalists will be named in February 2021. Scholarships are awarded in the spring.
