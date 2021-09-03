“Growing Through Loss” is a loss and grief education and support program scheduled on Monday evenings from 6:45 to 9 p.m., Sept. 13 through Oct. 18, at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 6180 Highway 65 NE, Fridley.
It’s sponsored by the North Suburban Grief Support Coalition of 19 churches and organizations. There is no charge, and the public is invited to attend.
“Grief: A Journey” presented by Linda Cherek, a licensed therapist, educator, consultant and author will kick off the first week of the program.
Each weekly meeting will offer an educational presentation by a therapist, educator or pastor that will be followed by small group support discussions led by trained facilitators. Each session is complete in itself, so individuals can attend any or all of the meetings.
Donations are welcome.
Following the church’s pandemic facility policy, face masks will be required.
Topics include: “Caring for a Broken Heart,” ”Sharing Hope, a Personal Grief Story,” coping with holidays and special days, families and grief, and “Where is God in Our Suffering?”
For more information, visit growingthroughloss.org or call 763-755-5335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.