Replacement of the signal system and pedestrian crossing improvements at the intersection of Highway 65/Central Avenue and 41st Avenue in Columbia Heights will resume Wednesday, April 22, weather permitting, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Crews began upgrading the intersection in early September but suspended work in late October due to cold weather.
During remaining work on the project, there will be daytime non-peak lane closures on both Highway 65 and 41st Avenue. MnDOT says pedestrian and business access will be maintained at all times during the work. However pedestrian ramps will be closed on the side of the street that is being upgraded to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Work at the intersection is expected to be completed by mid-May, weather permitting.
MnDOT roadwork has been identified as an essential service during Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order. MnDOT says it is being as flexible as possible with schedules during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward and minimize the impact to motorists. Following guidance from state and federal health officials to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
