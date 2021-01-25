The Fridley Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting incident near Commons Park.
At 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, a Fridley resident approached a marked Fridley police vehicle saying they’d just witnessed a shooting that had occurred in the Commons Park area in the 500 block of 61st Avenue Northeast, but police could not locate any victims. Officers did find evidence that a shooting had recently occurred.
Officers later learned that a second vehicle may have been involved in the incident, but they were still unable to locate any victims.
According to the Fridley Police Department, the incident does not appear to be a random act and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. No victims had been identified as of Monday, Jan. 25.
Fridley investigators are asking for help locating a black, four-door Nissan sedan with a heavily tinted front driver’s side and rear driver’s side windows. The windows have shiny metallic trim, and the vehicle has gray metallic wheel rims and a missing rear passenger side hubcap. The sedan, which police believe was involved in the shooting, has front and rear end damage and bungee cords securing the trunk.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Detective Peter Mueller of the Fridley Police Department at 763-572-3629.
