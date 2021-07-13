A shooting in the city of Fridley on Thursday, July 8, has left more questions than answers as no suspects or victims have been identified in connection with the incident.
Fridley police officers were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to an incident occurring near 61st Avenue Northeast and Fifth Street Northeast. The caller reported hearing two males and a female arguing in the street. Later the caller told the dispatcher that the screaming had stopped and that they heard what sounded like a firearm going off and tires screeching.
Upon arrival, officers found a firearm had been discharged in the area. Officers performed a thorough search of the area, but could not locate a victim. Officers later found one of the potentially involved vehicles near 45th Avenue North and Colfax Avenue North in Minneapolis.
As of Tuesday, July 13, no victim had been located and no suspects been arrested. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Fridley Police Department at 763-572-3629 or Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212. Anonymous tip can be submitted at ci.fridley.mn.us/1373/Submit-a-Tip.
