One man is in custody after exchanging shots with officers during a car chase that began in St. Francis over the weekend, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 14 at approximately 9:47 a.m. a St. Francis police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Ambassador Boulevard Northwest and Quicksilver Street Northwest in St. Francis.
The vehicle allegedly fled from law enforcement through several jurisdictions and opened fire multiple times on law enforcement during the chase, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
St. Francis police were assisted by the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies as the suspect continued to flee. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed in the area of 245th Avenue and 101st Street Northwest in Lavonia Township in Sherburne County, authorities say.
The suspect opened fire on law enforcement again after the crash, and an Anoka County Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect later exited the vehicle and was arrested and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. No officers were harmed during the shootout.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
