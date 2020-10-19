Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.