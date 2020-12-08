The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a series of burglaries this week in Andover and Ham Lake.
Multiple burglaries committed Monday, Dec. 7, are believed to be connected, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Burglars are reportedly looking for unlocked cars with garage door openers inside them. They then open the garage and search the home for valuables, often getting in and out of their victim’s homes within minutes, according to the statement.
Some credit cards taken from the victims’ homes have been used throughout the metro area, according to the statement.
The thieves are believed to be mobile and operating roughly between 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Residents are warned to lock their vehicles, take their garage door openers out of their vehicles and park in their garages if possible. The Sheriff’s Office also suggests leaving outside lights on.
If any residents witness suspicious activity, they are urged to call 911 immediately.
