The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office will host an open house Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 4-7 p.m. at its office, 13301 Hanson Blvd. NW, Andover.
Families are invited to visit the office to explore the different services the provided to residents.
Attendees can see K-9 demonstrations at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office will host tours of the office and forensic lab. There will be displays from the SWAT team, marine unit, UAS unit, digital forensic unit and crime scene unit.
Kids will have the opportunity to be finger printed.
Food and drink will be available for purchase from Casa Rio, D’s Kitchen, PJ’s Grill and the Big Red Wagon.
