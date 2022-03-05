Sens. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka (third from left), and John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin (fourth from left), will carry legislation this session to designate Castoroides ohioensis, commonly known as the giant beaver, as the official state fossil of Minnesota. (Photo submitted)
Sens. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, and John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, will carry legislation this session to designate Castoroides ohioensis, commonly known as the giant beaver, as the official state fossil of Minnesota.
If the bill is signed into law, a photograph of the giant beaver — approved by the commissioner of natural resources — will also be preserved and may be displayed in the Office of the Secretary of State.
Minnesota is currently one of only seven states in the country without an official state fossil, so the Science Museum of Minnesota launched a public campaign for Minnesotans to vote for their favorite state fossil.
This campaign, Voting (for) Rocks, was intended to provide an interactive way for students to gain firsthand experience of the legislative process.
Nearly 11,500 votes were cast, and the five fossils with the most votes were the giant beaver at 25%, the ancient bison at 16%, the Trilobite at 11%, the Scimitar-toothed cat at 11% and the Mary Ellen jasper at 10%.
“The results are in, and Minnesotans have chosen the giant beaver as the official state fossil,” Hoffman said. “Thousands of Minnesotans across the state voted in favor of this ancient mammal, and this campaign provided students a unique opportunity to learn about the voting process along the way.”
“It is a privilege to carry this prehistoric bill to confirm the people’s choice into law,” Abeler said. “Some people might be asking, ‘Aren’t there bigger problems to solve?’ Absolutely. However, preserving our Minnesota history and culture is very important.”
According to the Science Museum of Minnesota, the giant beaver lived in North America from about 2.58 million to 10,150 years ago during the ice ages. This animal lived in waterways and the developing glacial lakes. The giant beaver is believed to have had an appearance like the modern beaver, except it weighed over 200 pounds — the size of a small bear.
Nearly complete skeletons have been found in each of the Twin Cities, and additional materials were also discovered in Blaine and Freeborn County.
The Science Museum’s giant beaver specimen was found in St. Paul.
