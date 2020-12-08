First Lutheran Church of Columbia Heights is hosting a drive-thru event 11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Dec. 20, where attendees can see baby Jesus and Santa Claus and listen to Christmas carols at the church.
The drive-thru’s route will be around the First Lutheran parking lot at 1555 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights, and is expected to take approximately 20 minutes to get through. All ages are welcome at the event.
For more information, visit flcch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.