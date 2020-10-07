Motorists may encounter delays starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, for pavement repairs on eastbound Highway 10 between Egret Boulevard and Foley Boulevard in Coon Rapids.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close and detour eastbound Highway 10 to allow crews to remove 100 feet of pavement, excavate and repave to repair damage beneath the roadway caused by earlier work beneath the highway.
During the project, motorists will detour on westbound Highway 610 to southbound Highway 252 to eastbound Interstate 694 and back to eastbound Highway 10. If possible, drivers should use alternate routes to avoid congestions.
For real-time traveler information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org, dial 511, or get the free smartphone app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
