Commissioner Scott Schulte, chair of the Anoka County Board, was elected president of the Minnesota Association of Workforce Boards Aug. 4.
There are 16 local, employer-led workforce development boards that work in conjunction with elected officials to set policy and priority in their communities; engage employers to determine workforce needs; and act as accountability agents for local employment and training programs.
“I’m honored to be elected president of the Minnesota Association of Workforce boards, and I will work diligently to ensure MAWB continues to provide educational resources for career seekers, opportunities for employers to connect with those interested in pursuing employment, and easily accessible training resources for incumbent workers,” Schulte said in a statement. “My fellow board members and I will provide oversight, as appropriate, and ensure fiscal accountability of this system.”
