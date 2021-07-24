Several local school districts will have seats on the ballot Nov. 2.
Three seats on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board will be up for election — Districts 3, 4 and 6.
Voters will elect three board members to the Fridley School Board and four to the Spring Lake Park School Board.
Community members living in those districts who are interested in serving on the board must file for election between July 27 and Aug. 10.
Anoka-Hennepin's District 3 includes Champlin and the portions of Dayton, plus the northwest section of Coon Rapids. This seat is currently held by Bill Harvey, who was elected to his first full term in 2013.
Anoka-Hennepin's District 4 includes the portions of Nowthen, Ham Lake and Oak Grove located within the district, plus a large share of Andover and the northeastern section of Ramsey. This seat is currently held by Anna Dirkswager, who was elected to her first full term in 2017.
Anoka-Hennepin's District 6 includes northern Coon Rapids and southern Andover. This seat is currently held by Jeff Simon, who was elected to his first full term in 2013.
Verify your election district by using the Minnesota Secretary of State polling place finder online at tinyurl.com/3x7fa3ma.
School Board candidates must be eligible to vote and 21 years of age or older. Candidates must also have been a resident of the specific election district for 30 days before the general election and must not have filed for any other office.
Anyone interested in running for a board seat must file an affidavit of candidacy and pay the filing fee no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
Candidate filing packets, which include the affidavit form, are available on the Anoka County Elections website. Candidates must file in person at the Anoka County Elections Office, 2100 Third Ave., Suite 160, Anoka.
For information about candidate filing, voter registration or the election process, contact the Anoka County Elections Office by email at elections@co.anoka.mn.us or by phone at 763-324-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.