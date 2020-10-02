Community members can kick off Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 4-10, by visiting the closest Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View fire station for education, fun and an opportunity to get to know local firefighters.
Visit SBM Station 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The station is located at 10290 Lever St. NE, Blaine.
Visit SBM Station 2, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The station is located at 1141 89th Ave. NE, Blaine.
Visit SBM Stations 1 and 3, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Station 1 is located at 1710 County Hwy. 10, Spring Lake Park, and Station 3 is located at 11920 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine.
All attendees must wear a mask. For more information, visit sbmfire.org or call 763-767-4003.
