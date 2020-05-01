BLSLPMasksSTA(L)1.jpg

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department Station 3 in Blaine hosted a face mask drive April 25 and collected more than 1,800 face masks, which will be distributed to those in need throughout the cities. The drive was held in conjunction with other cities after Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan put out a call for drives across the state to especially help those who live and work in congregate living facilities. (Photo by the SBM Fire Department)

