The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View is hosting a bike helmet and fitting sale 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 12, at SBM Fire Station 3.
Helmets are available in a variety of colors and sizes ranging from toddler to adult, so the whole family is welcome.
Helmets are priced at $10 each. Cash and check are accepted.
Have a previously purchased helmet, but are unsure of the fit? Bring it in and firefighters will check the fit and make adjustments accordingly.
No appointment necessary. A mask is required for entry.
SBM Fire Station 3 is located at 11920 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine.
For more information, visit sbmfire.org or call 763-767-4003.
