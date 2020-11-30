The city of Anoka will host a drive-by toy and food collection event 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
The Anoka Police Department, Anoka-Champlin Fire Department, Anoka Public Services and Anoka Municipal Utility will drive through the city’s neighborhoods collecting donations for ACBC Food Shelf in Anoka and Toys for Joy, which helps families in the Anoka County area during the holiday season.
Santa and his reindeer will join the lights, sirens and music.
More details will be posted at anokaminnesota.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.