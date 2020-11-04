Tim Sanders has been elected by voters as Blaine's new mayor along with newcomers Chris Massoglia and Jason Smith for City Council. Incumbent Julie Jeppson was also reelected to the City Council in an uncontested election.
According to unofficial results with all 25 precincts reporting in, Tim Sanders received 21,459 votes, or 62.21%; Mike Bourke received 12,810 votes, or 37.14%; and 226 votes, or 0.66%, were write-ins.
For Ward 1 with all nine precincts reporting in, Jason Smith received 4,984 votes, or 56.01%; Tom Newland received 3,856 votes, or 43.33%; and 59 votes, or 0.66%, were write-ins.
For Ward 2 with all eight precincts reporting in, Julie Jeppson received 8,703 votes, or 98.61%, while 123 votes, or 1.39%, were write-ins.
For Ward 3 with all eight precincts reporting in, Chris Massoglia received 7,124 votes, or 53.6%; Incumbent Andy Garvais received 6,083 votes, or 45.85%; and 123 votes, or 0.46%, were write-ins.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Anoka County’s Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday, according to Anoka County Elections Manager Paul Linnell. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
